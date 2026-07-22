50,000 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Bought by IVY Lane Capital Management LLC

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Oscar Health comprises about 0.9% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,363 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 439.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Mario Schlosser sold 147,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,360,866 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,243.08. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,683 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $695,125.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,074,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,584,995.38. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock valued at $105,145,815 in the last 90 days. 22.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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