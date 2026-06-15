50,000 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by ParaFi Capital LP

ParaFi Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 1.6% of ParaFi Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company's stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 304,601 shares of the company's stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 105,830 shares of the company's stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.73.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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