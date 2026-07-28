500,000 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $28,790,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 271.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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