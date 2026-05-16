5,131 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by Lawood & Co.

Lawood & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,131 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lawood & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $297.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.88 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility.

Telsey Advisory reiterated a rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings.

Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on May 19 , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop.

Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate.

Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to $365 from $390 and kept a Market Perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to from and kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors.

A new reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings pullback and broader worries about housing turnover have also weighed on sentiment, helping explain why Home Depot stock has been moving lower.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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