51,932 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,932 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $17,614,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Credicorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Credicorp alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Credicorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.33.

View Our Latest Report on BAP

Credicorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BAP stock opened at $386.29 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $225.49 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $361.42 and its 200-day moving average is $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,933. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $362,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $588,937.50. The trade was a 38.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credicorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credicorp wasn't on the list.

While Credicorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here