52,000 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000. Salesforce accounts for 3.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,537 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,288 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1%

CRM opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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