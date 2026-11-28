Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,688 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 530,233 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $121,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem Shah purchased 23,855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,195.95. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 88,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,607.24. The trade was a 36.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6650 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised CVS Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a U.S. health care company whose businesses span retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance and care delivery. Its CVS Pharmacy locations and digital services provide prescription fulfillment, over-the-counter medicines and health and wellness products. The company also operates MinuteClinic walk-in clinics in select locations. Through CVS Caremark, CVS Health provides pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans and government programs. Its Aetna business offers health insurance and related benefits, while its care delivery operations include Oak Street Health primary care centers and Signify Health services, including in-home health evaluations.

Further Reading

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