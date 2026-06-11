5,320 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $392.67 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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