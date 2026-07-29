53,634 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,634 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $21,844,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 15.2%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $538.09 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $244.02 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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