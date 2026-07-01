53,900 Shares in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,900 shares of the coal producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,978 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $283,129,000 after purchasing an additional 306,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,425,459 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 354,099 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,916,934 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,603,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $973.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Peabody Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial downgraded Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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