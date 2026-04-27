547,308 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Bought by Weber Capital Management LLC ADV

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547,308 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor makes up 10.2% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned 1.82% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $57,176.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 132,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,138,976.57. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $301,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,105. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,960. Insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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