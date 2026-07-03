54,742 Shares in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,742 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,964 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Get STC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.87 per share, for a total transaction of $63,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,598,921.58. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $783,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,299.12. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE STC opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $778.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Stewart Information Services's payout ratio is currently 46.87%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stewart Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stewart Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Stewart Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here