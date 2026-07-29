55,000 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Riposte Capital LLC

Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,751,000. Lam Research accounts for 3.0% of Riposte Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Down 7.5%

Lam Research stock opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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