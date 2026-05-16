5,520 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,520 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.41. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $474.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here