56,100 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CocaCola by 46.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 668,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,861,000 after purchasing an additional 213,584 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 26.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the company's stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 171.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,382 shares of the company's stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 87,443 shares of the company's stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $353.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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