568,952 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 568,952 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 303.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

Marathon Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $13.22 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 5.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $505,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,007,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,084,564. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $391,946.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,562,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,008,628.25. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,855 shares of company stock worth $2,465,975. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report).

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