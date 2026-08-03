5,701 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,701 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $223.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.2%

EXP stock opened at $205.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $171.99 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average of $210.57.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $650.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.35 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials's payout ratio is 7.91%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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