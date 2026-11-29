Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,968.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 138,328 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,748.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $52,582,000 after buying an additional 82,934 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 220,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Polaris Financial Partners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,967,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,066,000 after buying an additional 576,856 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. AMD's Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. AMD Shares and the Short Report

A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $422.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $545.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.62. The stock has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Further Reading

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