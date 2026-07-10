57,591 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,591 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,440 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,530,771.84. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.60.

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About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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