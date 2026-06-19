5,883 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Acquired by Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.5% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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