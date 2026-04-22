58,907 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 429,639 shares of the company's stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company's stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock worth $129,820,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey bought 14,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,618.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VAC stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently -34.52%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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