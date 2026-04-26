59,200 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.11% of PROCEPT BioRobotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company's stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 122,389 shares of the company's stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Waters sold 6,721 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $159,287.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 152,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,608,656.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,892 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $163,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,056.80. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 426,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,091 and have sold 23,229 shares valued at $573,466. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $66.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.PROCEPT BioRobotics's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT - Free Report).

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