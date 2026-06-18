59,466 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,466 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 82,919 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,101,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 6,367 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8%

PANW opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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