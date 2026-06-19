5,956 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Bought by SG Trading Solutions LLC

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,956 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.15. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $227.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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