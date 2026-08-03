6,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and AI demand: Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Mizuho upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results continue to support the bull case: Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy shares gap up after strong earnings

Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical volatility are limiting conviction: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks.

Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Hunterbrook challenges fuel-cell performance claims: Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Hunterbrook report challenges fuel-cell performance

Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class-action announcements add legal overhang: Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Bloom Energy class action investor alert

Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views weigh on sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $176 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating, while BMO issued a pessimistic forecast. Those targets contrast sharply with Mizuho’s bullish outlook and highlight uncertainty over whether Bloom’s growth expectations justify its valuation. Bloom Energy analyst coverage

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $206.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Clear Str raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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