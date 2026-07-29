6,000 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by Encore Global Management LP

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 5.2%

IBM opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average of $259.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here