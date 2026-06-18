60,000 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,409,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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