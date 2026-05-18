60,762 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,884,000. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of North Dakota State Investment Board's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $210.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.25 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business's fifty day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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