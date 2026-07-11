61,873 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 180,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts: Sign Up

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,759,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,796,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. ASE Technology's payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASX

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASE Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASE Technology wasn't on the list.

While ASE Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here