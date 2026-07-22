62,000 Shares in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Purchased by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. NCR Atleos comprises 2.7% of XY Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NCR Atleos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,593 shares of the company's stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 80,083 shares of the company's stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NCR Atleos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NATL opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. NCR Atleos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.60.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NATL shares. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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