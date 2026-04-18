6,211 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,211 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 59,089 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.11 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average is $556.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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