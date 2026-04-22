62,500 Shares in Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. $CBK Purchased by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Commercial Bancgroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter worth about $3,607,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter worth about $9,161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Commercial Bancgroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBK

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBK opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.

Commercial Bancgroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Commercial Bancgroup's dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report).

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