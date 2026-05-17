626 Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of 626 Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 923.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 853,653 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,380.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Netflix by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 1,244.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,374 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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