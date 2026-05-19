6,264 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,264 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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