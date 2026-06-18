628,018 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 628,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,169,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.44% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AUB alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 93.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $371.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Nancy H. Agee purchased 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,972.85. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlantic Union Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlantic Union Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here