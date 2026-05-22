6,324 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,240,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $238,529,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $183.72 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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