6,407 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Bought by January Capital Advisors LLC

January Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,407 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Amgen comprises 3.0% of January Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $387.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $398.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Amgen Wins Backing In Europe For Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Amgen Weight-Loss Drug Pipeline

Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics.

Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics. Negative Sentiment: Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Barclays Keeps Hold Rating on Amgen

Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Negative Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity-drug ambitions face formidable competition from established Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk products. Investors may remain cautious until clinical data demonstrate that Amgen’s candidate can compete on efficacy, safety, dosing convenience, and commercialization.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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