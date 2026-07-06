6,436 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,436 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $394.29 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $332.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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