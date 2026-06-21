6,436 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by Arwa LLC

Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Arwa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $272.11 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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