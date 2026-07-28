64,563 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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