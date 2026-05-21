66,000 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Tensor Edge Capital LLC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,980,000. Astera Labs makes up about 3.1% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs’ recent investor presentation and conference remarks highlighted new networking and switching products, reinforcing the company’s positioning as an AI infrastructure beneficiary.

Astera Labs’ recent investor presentation and conference remarks highlighted new networking and switching products, reinforcing the company’s positioning as an AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive, with reports of analyst “buy” recommendations helping extend the rally in ALAB shares.

Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive, with reports of analyst “buy” recommendations helping extend the rally in ALAB shares. Positive Sentiment: Traders also flagged bullish order-flow and options activity, including a “Power Inflow” signal and elevated call option volume, which can add momentum to a fast-rising stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $3,262,535.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $12,729,709.17. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,635,461 shares of company stock worth $288,735,776. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Up 17.7%

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $287.48 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $287.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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