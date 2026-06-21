6,621 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,621 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 366,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.24 per share, with a total value of $74,019,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,310,304,199.68. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,254.24. This trade represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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