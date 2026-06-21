6,800 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $293.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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