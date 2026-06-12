6,889 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,805,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,881,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,400,274,000 after acquiring an additional 330,104 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie said new Phase 3 data for venetoclax in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed durable, long-term treatment outcomes, supporting confidence in the drug’s commercial runway and oncology pipeline. Article link

AbbVie said new Phase 3 data for venetoclax in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed durable, long-term treatment outcomes, supporting confidence in the drug’s commercial runway and oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Rinvoq continue to drive top-line growth, with strong first-quarter performance and new indications helping lift 2026 sales expectations. Article link

AbbVie’s and continue to drive top-line growth, with strong first-quarter performance and new indications helping lift 2026 sales expectations. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted that promising clinical updates could help AbbVie fund future dividend growth, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Article link

One article highlighted that promising clinical updates could help AbbVie fund future dividend growth, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie was also mentioned in market commentary and “final trades” segments, which can increase attention but do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Article link

AbbVie was also mentioned in market commentary and “final trades” segments, which can increase attention but do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie received a Complete Response Letter for its fast-acting neurotoxin TrenibotE, with the FDA citing manufacturing issues; while no safety or efficacy concerns were raised, the setback delays a potentially important aesthetics product. Article link

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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