69,075 Shares in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Casey's General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $819.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $927.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $823.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $723.22.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is 13.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,334,400. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.46, for a total value of $15,227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,469,394.04. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $794.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $939.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey's General Stores

Key Headlines Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Jim Cramer Suggests Buying 10 Casey’s Shares Every Three Weeks

Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update.

Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update. Negative Sentiment: CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. SEC Filing

CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. Negative Sentiment: CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. also sold 5,700 shares, adding to the impression that insiders are taking profits after the stock’s recent rally. SEC Filing

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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