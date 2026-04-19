6,948 Shares in Nordson Corporation $NDSN Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 77.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 67.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $917,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price objective on Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $281.89 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average is $256.38. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.59 and a 12 month high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,814.72. This trade represents a 54.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,293 shares of company stock worth $21,681,703. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

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