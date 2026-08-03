70,128 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,245,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,599,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,990. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $89.20 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $135.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here