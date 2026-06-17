71 West Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 9,862 Intel Corporation $INTC

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,862 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a PE ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.98.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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