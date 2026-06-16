71 West Capital Partners Invests $3.34 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,905 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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