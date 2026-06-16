71 West Capital Partners Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,853 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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